60,000 tons of eggs exported since late March

TEHRAN - Iran has exported 60,000 tons of eggs to the target countries since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21), Naser Nabipour, the chairman of Producers of Egg-Laying Hens Union, announced.

Nabipour said Iran has the capacity to produce 1.6 million tons of eggs annually, IRNA reported.

Iranian eggs are mainly exported to neighboring countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Qatar.

