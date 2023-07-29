Iranian company relaunches aseptic tomato paste production line

TEHRAN - The managing director of Kowsar Beh Chin Samin Company announced here on Saturday that the company’s aseptic tomato paste production line was relaunched after 20 years in the current year that has been named by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as “The Year of Curbing Inflation and Jumping Production.”

The Public Relations Department of Kowsar Saba Holding Company quoted the managing director of the company as saying that the production line manufactured by Italy’s Bertuzzi Food Processing Company was revamped and relaunched after 20 years by Iranian experts.

Therefore, the company will produce aseptic tomato paste meeting the world’s latest standards to be exported to European countries.

Mohammad Reza Saeidi, the managing director of Kowsar Beh Chin Samin Company, touched on the specifications of the production line, saying that all the components, equipment, and spare parts of the production line, have been manufactured by Iranian experts inside the country.

The production line has the capacity to produce up to two tons of aseptic tomato paste per hour, which can be increased to four tons per hour, he added.

Saeidi congratulated the achievement and appreciated managers of Kowsar Saba Holding Company and Kowsar Economic Organization for their support, hoping that in line with materializing the target set by the Leader for the current year and in continuation of successes made through all-out efforts of the hardworking personnel of the company and Iranian experts “We would play an effective role in promoting the company’s food products with the brand name Manilo and boost export of the products to European and neighboring countries.”

Aseptic is a process in which a food product is packaged in three stages (thermal sterilization of the product, sterilization of packaging, and preservation of sterilization during packaging) in such a way that it does not need to be kept in the refrigerator.

The aseptic process has almost completely replaced freezing in liquid foods, including milk, fruit juices and concentrates, yogurt, liquid eggs, and ice cream mixes.

In recent years, this technique has become increasingly popular for products such as cheese, baby foods, meat products, fruits and vegetables, soups, tomato pastes, jams, and desserts.

It should be noted that Kowsar Beh Chin Samin Company, a manufacturer of kinds of canned food, compote, and jam with the brand name “Manilo” holding international certificates such as ISO9001, ISO22000, HACCP, and GMP, is a subsidiary of Kowsar Saba Holding Company which is located in Torbat-e Jam County, Khorasan Razavi province.