COVID travel restrictions have ended in Iran

TEHRAN – All remaining COVID travel restrictions have now been lifted for passengers entering Iran.

The Islamic Republic has scrapped all coronavirus-related restrictions such as pre-departure COVID test requirements for incoming flights, Mehr reported on Sunday.

According to the report, unvaccinated arrivals will no longer have to take tests for visiting the Islamic Republic. It comes almost three years after the first COVID lockdown measures were imposed in the country.

Earlier in March, Tehran announced it would maintain pre-departure COVID test requirements just for non-Iranian nationals, saying: “All travelers that hold Iranian citizenship can travel home without restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In May 2022, Iran’s National Headquarters for Coronavirus Control issued a set of rules for incoming international travelers, easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic as the Islamic Republic records low rates of infection for weeks. They were required to present either COVID-19 vaccination proof or a negative PCR test. In fact, international passengers were previously required to present both COVID-19 vaccination proof and a negative PCR test.

Iran’s tourism sector seeks to recover to its pre-pandemic levels as a top destination for people seeking cultural attractions, breathtaking sceneries, and UNESCO-registered sites.

AFM