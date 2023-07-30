UN special envoy for Iraq holds talks with FM Amir Abdollahian

TEHRAN- Jenin Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, met on Sunday with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to review the recent events in neighboring Iraq.

Leading a delegation from the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Hennis-Plasschaert is making her first trip to Tehran since President Raisi took office.

In 2019, she traveled to Tehran for two days.

Plasschaert plans to discuss issues with senior Iranian authorities.

Hennis-Plasschaert is a Dutch politician and diplomat serving as Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq since 1 November 2018.

Her trip is considered a significant step towards strengthening dialogue and cooperation between the United Nations, Iraq, and Iran.

This is part of her mission to promote dialogue and exchange views on various pertinent issues. Such meetings are a fundamental aspect of diplomatic relations, allowing for direct engagement and robust discussion.

The visit of the UN special envoy to Iraq to Tehran marks an important step in fostering international dialogue and cooperation.

With the elaboration of these diplomatic endeavors, the international community continues to monitor the situation in the region, hoping to encourage positive change and stability in the region.

The visit follows the recent trip of the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg in May.

Grundberg met with senior Iranian officials and representatives of the UN offices in Tehran.

His meetings emphasized the need for support to UN efforts to reach a negotiated settlement to the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Grundberg expressed his concerns over escalating military activities in Yemen, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties, including children.

He underscored the urgency of de-escalation in all of Yemen, including Marib, and discussed the need to address the deteriorating humanitarian and economic situation in the country.