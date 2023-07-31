Raisi denounces indiscriminate terrorist attack in Pakistan

TEHRAN- An indiscriminate terrorist assault that targeted a political event in northwest Pakistan and left at least 44 people dead has been denounced by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

President Raisi sent a message to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressing condolences to him and the friendly and fraternal people of Pakistan.

“We believe that such inhumane and criminal actions will result in no outcome but disgraceful to its perpetrators,” Raisi noted.

In the same day, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Iranian Foreign Minister, also strongly denounced the terrorist bomb assault in Pakistan’s tribal district of Bajaur.

The senior diplomat expressed condolences to the relatives of the dead, the Pakistani government and his counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Effective fight against terrorism and extremism is a common security concern for both countries,” Amir Abdollahian remarked, adding, “Terrorism is the ominous phenomenon of our time.”

On Sunday, Nasser Kanaani, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said that terrorists had committed yet another atrocity in Pakistan, a close neighbor and friendly nation.

He extended Iran’s sympathy to the Pakistani government and nation as well as the bereaved families.

The spokesman noted that the Islamic Republic stands by Pakistan in tackling terrorism.

When more than 400 party members and supporters gathered under a tent in the town of Khar, close to the Afghan border, on Sunday, the bomb targeted the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) party in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the local chapter of the Daesh terrorist group has recently carried out attacks against JUI-F.