Bank loans to economic sectors up nearly 26% in 3 months

TEHRAN- Iranian banking system has paid 9.21 quadrillion rials (about $18.83 billion) of facilities in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), registering a 25.8-percent rise from the figure in the same period of the previous year, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced.

As reported, of the total facilities, 7.849 quadrillion rials (about $16.05 billion) equivalent to 85.2 percent, was paid to the business owners (real and legal), and 665.6 trillion rials (about $2.78 billion) equivalent to 14.8 percent, to the final consumers (households).

EF/