TEHRAN – Iran Music House is organizing specialized music workshops and master classes in Tehran for the first time.

The workshops and classes will be conducted by a group of renowned Iranian musicians, including Fereydun Shahbazian, Hossein Behruzinia, Masud Shoari, and Hamidreza Ardalan.

The courses, which are also available online, will be held from August 9 to September 13.

