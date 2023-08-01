Sardar Azmoun out for at least six weeks

TEHRAN – Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun is ruled out for at least six weeks after picking up a left leg injury.

The Bundesliga side have announced that Azmoun will be sidelined between six to eight weeks.

Azmoun will miss matches against RB Leipzig, Monchengladbach and Darmstadt in the 2023/24 Bundesliga season which will kick off on Aug. 18.

The Iran international forward will likely be absent for the friendly match against Bulgaria, slated for Sept. 7.