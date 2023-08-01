Iran make history at 2023 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III

TEHRAN - Iran have made history by finishing top of the 2023 Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group III event that took place in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Iran booked their place in the 2024 World Group II Play-offs for the first time.

The Iranian team finished top after defeating Pacific Oceania 2-0 in the positional play-offs, with both teams having secured promotion by virtue of finishing in first place in their groups.

Vietnam clinched the third available promotion place after defeating Jordan 2-1 in a winner takes-all match-up at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association Courts.

Iran put their success, which saw their young stars shine bright, down to the fact that the ITF World Tennis Tour came back to the country last March.

As such, Iranian players now have the chance to test their skills against international counterparts at M15 events in Kish Island and Tehran.

Cambodia and Sri Lanka were both relegated after losing play-offs against Saudi Arabia and Malaysia respectively and will compete in Asia/Oceania Group IV next year.

Source: daviscup.com