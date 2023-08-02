Iran says will go after rights in Arash gas field even if Kuwait refuses cooperation

TEHRAN – Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said on Wednesday that Iran has let Kuwait know that it will tap into the Arash gas field even if the Arab country decides to shun cooperation.

Owji warned that Iran will not give up any of its rights when it comes to its rightfully-owned natural resources in the joint field.

Iran, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia are at odds over the exploitation of the gas field in the Persian Gulf.

In July, the Kuwaiti oil minister said his country will not wait for border demarcation with Tehran to utilize the Arash gas field. That’s while some estimates show that at least 70 percent of the resources are located in waters claimed by Iran.

