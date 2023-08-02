Iran Greco-Roman team win U17 Worlds

TEHRAN –Iran Greco-Roman team managed to defend their team title at the U17 World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday.

Iran claimed one gold, one silver and two bronzes in the competition held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Payam Ahmadi at 49kg won a gold medal while Ahmadreza Mohammadian at 71kg seized a silver.

Alireza Amiri at 45kg and Amirhossein Abdevali at 110kg also won two bronze medals.

Iran claimed the title with 113 points, with Azerbaijan finishing a close second with 108 points. Georgia secured the third spot with 96 points, India came in fourth with 88 points, and Armenia claimed the fifth position with 77 points.