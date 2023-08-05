ICCIMA to host Iran-Vietnam business forum on Wednesday

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to host an Iran-Vietnam business forum on Wednesday (August 9) concurrent with the visit of a high-ranking delegation from the Asian country to Tehran.

The forum dubbed “Regulations and policies for the development of economic, commercial and investment cooperation between Iran and Vietnam” is going to be attended by the 70-member Vietnamese delegation which is headed by the country’s parliament spokesman, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Introducing Vietnam's economy and market, acquaintance with the country’s market needs and capacities, business and investment advantages, and trade and investment regulations are among the goals of holding this event.

Representatives of Iranian and Vietnamese private sector companies are scheduled to hold B2B meetings on the sidelines of the forum.

As reported, the Vietnamese delegation is comprised of government officials and representatives of private companies active in various sectors including agriculture and aquatics, drying technology, post-harvest processing for agricultural products, food and rice and all kinds of spices, cosmetics, and health products, cotton textiles, technology and industry, trade and services, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, aviation, gene and cell technology, shipping and maritime services and port operations, solid waste incinerator with heat recovery and steam generation, electric submersible pumps, ceramic tiles, and SPC floor panels, as well as urban development services.

Last week, the acting head of the ICCIMA international affairs department met with the head of the commercial office of the Vietnam Embassy in Tehran to discuss cooperation for holding the Iran-Vietnam business forum.

In the meeting which was held to discuss the preparations for the upcoming visit of Vietnam’s parliament speaker to Tehran, the Vietnamese side asked Niloufar Asadi to make the necessary arrangements for the holding of the mentioned forum.

Also, during a meeting between ICCIMA Head Hossein Selahvarzi and Vietnam’s Ambassador to Tehran Luong Quoc Huy at the place of ICCIMA in mid-July, the Vietnamese envoy mentioned the upcoming visit of the speaker of the Vietnamese parliament to Tehran, noting that a delegation comprised of 70 officials and businesspersons is going to accompany the Vietnamese parliament speaker on his visit to Iran.

In this meeting, Selahvarzi emphasized the readiness of the private sectors of Iran and Vietnam for joint investments and using barter trade capacities for the development of economic cooperation.

EF/MA