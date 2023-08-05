Tehran cinematheque to review “Malcolm X”

TEHRAN – The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will review American filmmaker Spike Lee’s 1992 drama “Malcolm X” on Monday.

A review session will be organized after a screening in the Entezami Hall of the forum at 5 pm.

“Malcolm X” is a biographical epic of the controversial and influential Black Nationalist leader, from his early life and career as a small-time gangster, to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam and his eventual assassination.

The film stars Denzel Washington in the title role, as well as Angela Bassett, Albert Hall, Al Freeman Jr., and Delroy Lindo.

After beginning his journey as a small-time criminal, Malcolm X finds himself convicted and sentenced to jail. It is during his time behind bars that he undergoes a profound transformation, embracing the teachings of Islam and awakening to the urgent matter of racial injustice that must be confronted.

Upon his release, he emerges as a commanding figure within the Nation of Islam, but due to conflicts with fellow leaders, he breaks away from the organization. Driven by his unyielding determination, he embarks on a solitary journey to champion the cause of civil rights for African-Americans. After completing the pilgrimage to Mecca, his perspective on implementing the necessary changes shifted entirely. Tragically, in 1965, he was assassinated.

Upon release, the film received widespread critical acclaim. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes the film holds an approval rating 89% based on 72 reviews.

The critics' consensus states: "Anchored by a powerful performance from Denzel Washington, Spike Lee's biopic of the legendary civil rights leader brings his autobiography to life with an epic sweep and a nuanced message."

On Metacritic, the film holds a weighted average score of 72 out of 100, based on 9 critics, indicating "generally favorable reviews".

Critic Roger Ebert of The Chicago Sun-Times ranked the film No. 1 on his Top 10 list for 1992 and described the film as "one of the great screen biographies, celebrating the sweep of an American life that bottomed out in prison before its hero reinvented himself."

In 1999, Ebert and director Martin Scorsese, the latter sitting in for Ebert's late co-host Gene Siskel, both ranked Malcolm X among the ten best films of the 1990s.

Photo: A poster for a review session of American filmmaker Spike Lee’s 1992 movie “Malcolm X” at the Iranian Artists Forum in Tehran.

