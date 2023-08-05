Iranian short “Katvoman” to go on screen at German festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short drama “Katvoman” will go on screen at the Filmfest Oberursel, an international short film festival, which will be held in the German town of Oberursel from August 31 to September 2.

Written and directed by Hadi Sheibani, the film shows a mom and son playing dressed up as Batman and Catwoman before dad returns for dinner. Through the play, the child discovers a difficult truth about his parents.

The film has been screened at numerous international events and has won several awards, including the award for best fiction at the Festival International du Film Amateur de Kelibia – FIFAK in Tunisia and the audience award for best short fiction at the 10th edition of the Amnesty International France’s Cinema for Human Rights Festival.

Photo: A scene from “Katvoman” by Iranian director Hadi Sheibani.

ABU/

