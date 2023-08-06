Tehran, Baghdad confer on establishing joint industrial zones

TEHRAN – Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi met with the advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister on Sunday and discussed various issues including the establishment of joint industrial zones and completing the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, IRNA reported.

Underlining the positive trend of political relations between the two countries over the past year, Khandouzi said: “Now it is time for improving economic relations in line with the political ties.”

Considering the positive talks that have been held over the last few months regarding the holding of the fifth joint economic committee meeting of Iran and Iraq in Baghdad, good grounds have been created for enhancing economic ties, Khandouzi said.

The Iraqi official for his part emphasized the commonalities between the two friendly and brotherly countries in all political, historical, religious, and cultural fields, saying: “We are seriously pursuing the implementation of the agreements with Iran, and all our efforts are to put all these agreements, which have been on paper so far, into the operational phase as soon as possible.”

Adviser to the Prime Minister of Iraq stated that one of the most important agreements reached between the two countries is the completion of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line and clarified: “We have identified all the issues and problems that caused the complexity of this project and two days before the trip to Iran, in meetings we had with our officials, we got all the necessary approvals, and now all the equipment and machinery are stationed at the desired points, and the obstacles have been removed, and we are ready to operationalize this project.”

He also mentioned the creation of free trade zones and the establishment of joint industrial parks with Iran among other issues emphasized by the Iraqi government, saying that his country seeks to implement these projects too, as soon as possible.

