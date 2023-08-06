New secretary appointed to Fajr Intl. Theater Festival

TEHRAN – The director of the General Office for Dramatic Arts of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Kazem Nazari, has appointed theater expert and scholar Mehdi Hamed Saqaian as secretary of the 42nd Fajr International Theater Festival.

Hamed Saqaian replaces Kurosh Zarei who took the position in 2022.

Collaboration and participation in organizing several national and international festivals in the country, including being a jury member for the experimental and student section of the Fajr International Theater Festival, membership in the selection committee for the street section of the Fajr International Theater Festival, judging street performances at the Women's Theater Festival, being the secretary of the second International Seminar on Theater and Religion, and being the secretary of several research seminars at the Fajr Theater Festival are among the experiences of Hamed Saqaian.

He was also a jury member at several editions of the International University Theater Festival, a member of the editorial board of the scientific-research journal of Fine Arts, a member in the Board of Trustees and Selection Council of the House of Theater, and the writer of eight books and thirty-four scientific research articles.

The Fajr International Theater Festival usually runs in Tehran in January.

