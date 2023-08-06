Raisi says Iran ready to share scientific knowledge with Sri Lanka

TEHRAN- President Ebrahim Raisi has reaffirmed Iran’s willingness to share knowledge with Sri Lanka in the domains of science and technology.

During a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry on Sunday in Tehran, the president said that Iran has made “eye-catching progress” in science and technology despite the harsh sanctions and it is ready to “share these capabilities with the friendly nations, such as Sri Lanka.”

Raisi also praised the two nations’ cordial and rising relations.

He also emphasized Sri Lanka’s enormous potential while pointing out that other countries can advance and thrive without “colonial and self-interested foreign interference.”

For his part, the Sri Lankan foreign minister hailed Iran for making significant strides in several spheres despite international sanctions.

In addition, he discussed the “constructive activities” of Iranian firms in Sri Lanka, noting that the Colombo administration is willing to deepen business, technical, and medical connections with Iran.

In a meeting with his Iranian counterpart on Saturday, Sabry described his country as the gateway to East Asia.