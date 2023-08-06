Syrian minister visits Tochal resort in northern Tehran

TEHRAN – Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade Mohammad Samer al-Khalil on Sunday paid a visit to Tochal, which is a mountain and ski resort in northern Tehran.

Several Iranian and Syrian officials and diplomats accompanied al-Khalil during the visit which included Tochal’s 5th station reached by a cabal car, IRNA reported.

The minister called Tochal “an utterly amazing” resort, while he was experiencing chilly mountainous weather at an altitude of about 3000 meters in mid-summer, the report said.

Tochal is renowned as the fifth-highest resort in the world and is situated on the summit of the Tochal ski resort, which is 3,944 meters above sea level.

Its cable car is one of the longest in the world, stretching over 7.5 kilometers starting at 1600m and ending at 3750m above sea level, with seven stations along the way to the top, which makes it one of the popular rides among Iranians and internationals.

Currently, Tochal’s 7th station, with two chairlifts and one button lift, is open to winter sports lovers from November to the end of May.

AFM