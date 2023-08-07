Unsecure Security

After an Israeli occupation force was killed in an operation carried out by a Palestinian young combatant, a wave of criticisms and analysis flooded different circles inside and outside the Occupied Palestine.

The head of Israel’s Security Agency (Shabak), as reported by an Israeli newspaper, warned the government about the ongoing terrorist attacks by Israeli army in refugee camps like Jenin and described it as a main reason for retaliation by Palestinians. He believed that the activities of the Zionist settlers and the army, especially murdering the Palestinians, fans the flame of the revenge among Palestinians and benefits Islamic Jihad and Hamas. According to the report provided by the chief of Shabak, “during the recent 6 months, the average of daily alarms has stood on 200 cases which is 3 times more than similar periods in previous years. The number of operations which were neutralized in the last minutes are double digit. The number of total neutralized operations in this period is 450”.

The chief of Shabak, Ronen Bar, also emphasized that the horrifying statistics are appearing while the difficult era of the Second Intifada has not started yet, but “currently, not only we are dealing with the increasing threats of Palestinians’ attacks, but also the increasing criminal activities of Israelis which justifies the revenge”.

Army in Crisis

Israeli newspaper reported today that due to the increasing number of the army battalions stationed around the West Bank which amounts to 20 battalions (the highest record has been 26 battalions), the process of the training of infantry forces is fatally damaged. According to the report, Israeli army has lost 30 precent of its ability to train the ordinary units. Meanwhile, another report was published today indicating an unprecedented increase in number of female army soldiers who have received the license to carry/use weapons outside the military complexes. The number of these cases have increased by a staggering number of 88 precent. Although half of these army members are the settlers living inside the West Bank, but army’s report about the insufficient training in the army has worried Israeli settlers significantly, since it can be a cause of shooting incidents.

Increasing Deficit Crisis Hits Israel’s Economy

According to an analysis published by an Israeli outlet, Israeli health funds have faced a huge deficit, touching the number of 3 billion Shekels in the current year which is doubled since 2022. Of the multiple reasons of the inflating deficit, as the report says, are: the ending of Corona era supporting subsidies, increase of salaries, the expenses of the equipment, and the aging of public. As announced by the ministry of the health of Israeli, status of the health funds is expected to worsen in the coming years: “according to the data gathered by the ministry in the first quarter of the 2023 the deficit of the health funds is expected to deepen and it is estimated that the funds face liquidity crisis in the fourth quarter of 2023”.

