A new era of cooperation between Iran and Pakistan

ISLAMABAD- The three-day-long visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to Pakistan signifies the tremendous progress that the two countries have made in boosting their ties in recent months.

The visit resulted in the signing of a five-year strategic plan for commercial cooperation. The neighbours are aiming to enhance their bilateral trade to $5 billion per annum in the coming years. The two sides also exchanged views on the latest bilateral political, economic, and defense issues, including the development of trade ties, prisoner swaps, and security at the common border.

Pakistan and Iran established diplomatic relations shortly after their independence. The Treaty of Perpetual Friendship, signed in 1950, laid the foundation for their bilateral ties, emphasizing cooperation in various fields, including defense and trade. Although, historically the two countries enjoyed friendly relations owing to their shared border, culture, and value system, the recent dramatic improvement has been witnessed after an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore ties was signed with the mediation of China in March this year. The leadership in Pakistan breathed a sigh of relief after the Beijing Agreement as it paved the way for Islamabad to enhance ties with Tehran without alienating another long-term partner Riyadh. In the past, Pakistan had been walking on a diplomatic tightrope to balance its ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia. The recent wave of terrorism inside Pakistan and Iran has forced the two countries to collaborate.

In May this year, the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the President of Iran jointly inaugurated the Mand-Pishin border marketplace and the Gabd-Polan electricity project in the border region. “This was not merely a ‘brick and mortar’ project - it was instead, an affirmation of our collective commitment to find collaborative solutions for the betterment of our two peoples. We consider this as a first step towards strengthening our multidimensional cooperation especially in the economic domain” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

Today, countless schools, hospitals and households in Gwadar are run on electricity being provided by Iran.

During his visit, Amir Abdollahian paid a visit to the tomb of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, in Karachi and also inaugurated Shahrah-e-Imam Khomeini in Karachi, southern Pakistan, to commemorate the founder of the Islamic Revolution of 1979. These symbolic gestures along with the signing of various documents are seen in Pakistan as pleasant and significant developments between the two neighbours which enjoy great potential for cooperation. In fact, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for economic diplomacy told IRNA that Tehran was seeking to increase its trade volume with Islamabad to $10 billion.

On the other hand, Bhutto Zardari told media in Islamabad that “Pakistan and Iran enjoy a complete convergence of views on all issues of mutual interest – we believe that our prosperity and development is firmly intertwined with peace and stability of our neighbourhood and the region. Pakistan espouses a vision for greater regional integration based on enhanced trade and connectivity. This is fully aligned by President Raisi’s policy of “Neighborhood First”. He said he is privileged to have the opportunity to enhance Pakistan’s relations with Iran which he called “a relationship not only with a rich and a proud history, but also a bright and exultant future. Historically, economic cooperation has been a significant aspect of Pakistan and Iran's relationship. Trade agreements, joint ventures, and collaborations in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and infrastructure development have promoted economic integration.

As a journalist based in Islamabad, I know that these are not mere words. Pakistan’s civil and military leadership now firmly believes in regional cooperation. Recently, in an interaction with journalists, a senior military official said the Pakistan-Iran-India gas pipeline could guarantee regional peace as Islamabad’s arch-rival would refrain from escalating tensions in case it has economic stakes inside Pakistan. To me, this was very encouraging to hear. When it comes to economic cooperation, this region can learn from Europe and ASEAN where the border countries collectively made significant progress, resulting in prosperity and well-being of their citizens.

In June this year, I visited Iran along with five other Pakistani journalists and was astonished to see cultural similarities between the two people. The historical connections developed during the Persian and Mughal empires have contributed to a deep sense of cultural affinity between the two nations. I was pleasantly surprised to see similarities between Persian and Urdu which enabled us to quickly understand each other. However, during the visit, I was surprised to know that common people in Iran have little knowledge about Pakistani people and culture which is unfortunate given the geographical proximity and shared cultural heritage. I think there is an urgent need to enhance people-to-people exchange between the two countries. There is huge tourism potential to be explored in both Iran and Pakistan.

In the past, Pakistan and Iran have faced challenges in their relationship. The sectarian divide and regional power dynamics have strained their ties at times. Moreover, external influences and international sanctions on Iran have impacted their economic cooperation. But I believe now the time has come to explore the potential for cooperation in various fields, including trade, energy, and security, and tourism as these areas present significant opportunities for both nations.

I think the future prospects of Pakistan-Iran relations remain promising. Both countries recognize the need for enhanced cooperation to address common challenges, such as terrorism, regional stability, and economic development. As regional actors, Pakistan and Iran have the potential to shape the future of the region through enhanced collaboration and understanding. Sustaining and strengthening their bilateral ties can contribute to peace, stability, and prosperity in South Asia and the Middle East.

Waseem Abbasi is editor of We News, Islamabad.