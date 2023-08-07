“Silent House” wins award at Melgaco film festival 

TEHRAN – “Silent House” co-directed by Farnaz and Mohammadreza Jurabchian was honored at the Melgaço International Documentary Film Festival, which came to an end in Viana do Castelo, Portugal on Sunday.

A co-production of Iran, France, Canada and Qatar, the film received the Don Quijote Award for the best feature length film.

The documentary tells the story of three generations of an Iranian family who live in a historic and exceptional hundred-year-old house.

“Will You Look at Me” by Shuli Huang from China won the award for the best short film.

“Mighty Afrin: In the Time of Flood” by Angelos Rallis from Greece won the Jean-Loup Passek Award for the best feature film, while “Taxibol” by Tommaso Santambrogio from Italy received the award for the best short film.

Melgaco International Documentary Film Festival aims to promote and disseminate ethnographic and social cinema. The Festival looks for films that demonstrate the author's point of view on social, individual and cultural issues related to identity, memory and border.

Photo: A scene from “Silent House” co-directed by Farnaz and Mohammadreza Jurabchian

