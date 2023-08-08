We are looking for revival of idle mines: president

TEHRAN- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, “We are looking for the revival of idle mines in our provincial trips.”

“Mines are one of the important sources of income for the country, many works have been done in this due in this government, but we are still far from the ideal conditions”, the president stated.

As announced by the director of the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s program for reviving idle mines, the ministry has managed to revive 1,286 idle small-scale mines throughout the country over the past four years.

According to Abbas Jorjani, since the Iranian calendar year 1398 (ended in March 2020) when the mentioned program was officially started, over 17,100 job opportunities have also been created in the revived mines.

Over 146 mines were revived in the first year of the program and the number reached 235, 453, and 434 in the second, third and fourth years, respectively, Jorjani told IRNA.

The Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry’s program for reviving small mines across the country was unveiled in late March 2019 and put into effect a year later.

The most important goal of this program, which is being implemented by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), is to activate the country's mines, which will result in increased production and employment, especially in deprived areas.

MA