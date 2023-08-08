US, Israel hold multiple sessions to undermine Iranian stability: media

TEHRAN- Senior Pentagon officials, including the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie, visited the occupied Palestinian territories last week with the goal of inciting fresh disturbances in Iran.

According to media sources, Ronald Moultrie led the U.S. military’s trip to Tel Aviv that included Army Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, and other top Department of Defense officials.

Based on media reports, the Americans in their four-day trip held talks with Israeli War Ministry Director General Col. (res.) Eyal Zamir, Ministry Political-Military Director Brig. Gen. (res.) Dror Shalom, Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate chief Col. Aharon Haliva, and other top Israeli military officials.

The alleged Hezbollah threat, attempts to curb Iran’s influence in the region, and potential ways to improve bilateral intelligence and defense collaboration were also reviewed by the two parties.

According to the Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), the American military delegation toured the occupied lands’ border with Lebanon.

It appears that the U.S. and the Zionist regime are preparing fresh riots and instability in Iran and the region ahead of the September 22 riots that were supported by foreign governments against Iran’s security and economy.