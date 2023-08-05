Nasrallah: U.S. fake promises 

TEHRAN - The Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, has strongly condemned the United States as the root cause of regional instability.

In a speech on Thursday marking the passing of the prominent Lebanese scholar Sheikh Afif al-Nabelsi, the Hezbollah chief said, "The biggest problem in this region is the scandalous and abusive U.S. interference in every aspect."

Nasrallah added, "In exchange for the blatant U.S. interference in absolutely everything, we are facing a culture and policy based on submission to America’s will, which only breaks its promises”.

He went to say, "Today marks the second anniversary of the American promise (to help Lebanon’s energy shortage), and so far, electricity has not reached Lebanon because of the U.S. ban on imports of Egyptian gas and Jordanian electricity."

From Lebanon to Syria, Nasrallah stressed that "all the suffering that Syria is suffering is due to the U.S. sanctions and the Caesar Act," stressing Washington's meddlesome policies through coercive strategies have caused great pain to the people of the region.

"Without the Caesar Act, Syria would not have required any aid from any party to overcome the aftermath of the war," Nasrallah highlighted, slamming Washington’s hegemonic plots.

He also stressed that "the American occupation is preventing the Syrian government from reaching the oil and gas fields east of the Euphrates (river). This is while the U.S. is looting Syria’s natural resources."

Washington promised to allow Iraq energy imports from Iran and then backtracked. "The U.S. is preventing Iraq from paying the price of gas to the Iranian government so that Iran will cut off electricity to Iraq," noting that "the reason for the American ban on (Baghdad’s payment to Tehran) is aimed at Iran ending the pumping of gas to Iraq, and then they can say to the people of Iraq, look at Iran, look at what Iran is doing to you?"

In Yemen as well, the main obstacle to end the war and bring peace, according to Sayyed Nasrallah, is the U.S., which is making efforts to prolong the suffering of Yemeni people.

As for Palestine “the possibility of a two-state solution is sharply fading away,” the Hezbollah chief said while also emphasizing that “whoever waits for the U.S. in politics, economics, and values, is only waiting for abnormal values.”

The Hezbollah leader has called on all regional nations to stand together against the mischievous U.S. pursuit of interference in other countries’ affairs to satisfy its hegemonic appetite and hold Washington accountable for its actions.

Nasrallah said the Lebanese "resistance, through its various frameworks, was a factor of surprise to the United States and Israel, and the development and achievements of the resistance has been witnessed by everybody," alluding indirectly to how the foreign occupation and interference can be kicked out through hardship and sacrifice.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he added, "If the Lebanese are pouring their anger out on a minister here or there, then they are drowning out the details, they must pour their anger out on America, which is tyrannical and preventing electricity from reaching the Lebanese nation."

Nasrallah indicated that "there are many sources that can generate money for the Lebanese treasury, but they are banned due to measures taken by the U.S. embassy" in Beirut.

It is something that has to end, he emphasized.

He explained the need to get rid of American hegemony and find a solution to the crisis in Lebanon as the U.S. "will take us to a painful and catastrophic reality because of their illegal interference in our country."

Regarding the clashes at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah said, "There are media outlets that falsely accuse Hezbollah of being behind these events."

He called on all concerned parties to immediately halt the fighting, saying it only serves the enemies and undermines the resistance movement.

On Thursday, Save the Children said fighting in the Southern Lebanese Palestinian camp of Ain el-Hilweh has displaced 20,000 residents, including about 12,000 children.

Since fighting broke out on Saturday between the Palestinian Fatah faction and extremist militants, at least 13 people have been killed in the camp, the majority of them militants.

A fragile ceasefire has been holding after two militants were killed late Wednesday night, security sources have been cited as saying.

Earlier this week, Seyyed Nasrallah, also called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Touching on the third anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, which killed 220 people and wounded thousands of others, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that "the ones who lost the truth of the facts behind the explosion are the same ones who were working to politicize the issue from the beginning, and some resorted to linking this tragedy to regional events."

The huge blast damaged swathes of the city. Despite the devastating impact, an investigation has brought no senior official to account.

And in honor of Sheikh Afif al-Nabelsi, the Hezbollah secretary-general said he was “the scholar, the jurist, the present fighter, the poet, the author, the educator, the professor in the seminary, the investigator and writer in all human sciences, and one of the great founders of this march to freedom”.

"Sheikh Nabelsi was present in the establishment, activities, meetings, mobilization, education and organization of Hezbollah since the first day," of its founding, he highlighted.

He added that "Sheikh Afif's position was decisive in the July 2006 war, when his house and the compound he built in Sidon were destroyed, but only served to increase his determination and resolve," noting that his position was also clear and evident regarding the events that occurred in the region.

Nasrallah also pointed out that "Sheikh Afif was familiar with the events in Lebanon and the region, and had great knowledge of the main enemy, its ongoing project, and those behind it."

In conclusion, Nasrallah addressed Sheikh al-Nabelsi, and said, "Your brothers and sons in Hezbollah, as well as your family members, will carry your will as they carried the wills of all the martyrs, and your resistance will witness more victories."

