Iran, Syria stress expansion of economic ties

TEHRAN – Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade and the Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria have emphasized solving trade-related problems and strengthening communication to develop investments and increase economic cooperation between the two countries.

In a meeting on Tuesday, Abbas Ali-Abadi and Mohammad Samer al-Khalil discussed various issues including the obstacles in the way of the expansion of trade ties between the two countries, and expressed their governments’ determination to resolve such problems, IRIB reported.

Pointing out that 12 years of cooperation with Syria has deepened Iran’s relationship with the country, Ali-Abadi said: “The implementation of large electricity projects in Syria is a good indication that the two countries can cooperate well in various industrial and commercial fields.”

“Political relations between Iran and Syria have been at the highest level since many years ago and I am sure that the Syrian Economy Minister can play a significant role in improving communication and developing the relations between the two countries more than in the past,” the Iranian official said.

Emphasizing that the commercial and industrial relations between Iran and Syria are still far from the level of diplomatic relations between the two countries, he continued: “President Raisi's trip to Syria and his meeting with Bashar Assad showed the seriousness of the presidents of Iran and Syria to deepen the commercial and industrial relations between the two countries.”

He further expressed hope that the finalization of some agreements that are currently under negotiation by the parties will improve the relations between the two sides and the businessmen of the two countries will move towards deepening mutual trade and economic ties.

Strengthening land transportation routes and creating regular, stable, and daily flights can provide the basis for reducing transportation costs between the two countries so that businessmen are more interested in commercial and economic activities between the parties, the official noted.

Samer al-Khalil for his part pointed to the successful presence of Iranian companies in his country, saying that “Iranian companies play a very important role in the projects being implemented in Syria, which are very important projects and certainly these plans will be bigger in the future.”

Emphasizing that in the field of industry, there are many areas for cooperation between the two countries, the Syrian minister added: “It is necessary to encourage large Iranian companies to invest in Syria.”

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Industry Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi (L) and Syrian Economy and Foreign Trade Minister Mohammad Samer al-Khalil