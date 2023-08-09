Tehran Fashion Week to be held in January

TEHRAN – Tehran Fashion Week is slated to be held in January 2024.

According to Seyyed Majid Emami, an official in the country’s fashion and clothing industry, the event will be held on January 19-25, 2024 simultaneously with the 12th Fajr Fashion and Clothing Festival.

During the previous edition of the festival which was held in July 2022 in Milad Tower, fashion designers from across Iran and some other Muslim nations showcased their latest designs at the event.

ZM/

