Vietnam officials visit Iran’s House of Innovation and Technology

TEHRAN- A delegation led by Vietnam National chairman, Vuong Dinh Hue, visited Iran’s House of Innovation and Technology (iHiT), on August 9.

The delegation was accompanied by Rouhollah Dehqani-Firouzabadi, the Vice President for Science, Technology, and Knowledge-based Economy, IRNA reported.

On the sidelines of the visit, the two sides expressed their interest in reinforcing cooperation in all fields including innovation, science, and technology.

The Vietnamese official, pointing to Iran’s scientific and technological capacities, asked for promoting cooperation in technology, nano-technology, aerospace, and agriculture.

Dehqani-Firouzabadi, for his part, elaborated on Iran’s achievements in the field of science and technology, and called for strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

Iran-Vietnam interactions

Cultural interactions between Vietnam and Iran over the last 50 years have paved the way for the two countries to continue promoting their ties, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc said on August 5.

Ngoc made the remarks at a ceremony in Hanoi to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Iran.

He emphasized the strong political-diplomatic links between the two nations, the growth of their bilateral economic and commercial relations, and their successful collaboration in the fields of culture, education, science, and technology.

At the most difficult time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government and people of Vietnam were happy to be able to share their resources with other countries, including Iran, he noted, emphasizing that the warm sentiments that the two peoples have toward each other as well as practical joint activities have contributed to the laying of a firm foundation for the growth of friendship between the two countries.

iHiT centers abroad

Exporting technological products of Iranian knowledge-based companies is one of the important and key programs of the vice presidency for science and technology, and in this regard over the past years, with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, the Iranian houses of innovation have been set up in several countries to develop the global market for knowledge-based products.

These centers have already been set up in countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, Syria, Kenya, Armenia, and Iraq.

By supporting innovative ideas, and holding technological and innovative events, the centers will be a platform for the development and promotion of Iranian knowledge-based companies, startups, and creative industries.

The centers are mainly formed with the investment and support of the private sector to provide the necessary infrastructure for their exports through innovation houses.

In February, President Ebrahim Raisi said science and technology are the cornerstones of national development.

The chain of knowledge, research, innovation, and technology ensures sustainable development in the country, he added.

“Our interaction with all nations and governments in the world should be for the transfer of knowledge and technology, and our interaction with all neighboring countries, in the region and globally, should be based on this criterion,” Raisi highlighted.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology was formed in 2006 with the aim of creating an environment for supporting knowledge-based companies and providing the ground for the development of technological industries.

The country’s progressing process of development has accelerated with the emphasis on the formation of the technology and innovation ecosystem and the approval of laws for supporting knowledge-based companies and boosting Iran-made products.



