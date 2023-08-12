Volleyball coach Momeni Moghadam hails U19 team’s silver medal

TEHRAN – Top Iranian expert Reza Momeni Moghadam believes that the recent triumphs of Iranian group-age volleyball teams like U21 and U19 at the world level have infused a positive spirit in the country's sports, especially in volleyball.

Momeni Moghadam, as head coach of Iran U21 volleyball team, led his side to win the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship in Bahrain last month.

Iran's successful streak in volleyball continues as their U19 team clinched the silver medal at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship in San Juan, Argentina on Saturday.

“It brings me great joy to see the Iranian people happy because of the success of the volleyball teams,” said Momeni Moghadam in his interview with Tehran Times.

He also spoke about the gold medal of his side in the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship.

“Our team had a well-defined plan before the tournament, and we examined each opponents in detail to perform perfectly and win the title at last,” he said.

“We also won the Asian Championships before that and faced the strongest opponents in both World and Asian competitions, but our team emerged victorious against all their rivals,” Momeni Moghadam stated.

He commented on the Iran U19 team's second-place finish at the Boys' U19 World Championship in San Juan.

“Although I was unable to watch all of the U19 team's games, their achievement as the world runners-up is commendable. This indicates that Iran's volleyball is producing another set of great players, ensuring a bright future for the sport in the country. Nonetheless, these talented individuals require support and efficient management to reach their full potential in the near future,” Momeni Moghadam concluded.