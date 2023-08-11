Iran to face Frane at 2023 Volleyball U19 Worlds final

TEHRAN - The world’s number two U19 team Iran came back from a set down to beat South Korea 3-1 (18-25, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16) in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship semifinals in San Juan, Argentina Friday early Friday.

Iran had previously defeated the Asian heavyweights 3-0 in the preliminary round.

Middle blocker Taha Behboubnia put away four of Iran’s 15 kill blocks in the match (against eight for Korea), as well as one of their six aces (against none for Korea), to finish with a match-high 18 points to his name. Seyed Matin Hosseini Tolouti (14), Mohammadreza Alejalil (13), Morteza Narimani (13) and Armin Ghelichniazi (10) also reached double figures on the winners’ side.

“Now we have to play the final, so we need to recover and be concentrated to face France. The analysis for the game against France will be very important, so we will take care of the things the coach tells us and stay focused in the game. This is my first world championship and I’m preparing for the future. My dream is to play with Iran’s senior team,” Behboudnia said.

Captain Yun Seojin was Korea’s most productive player with 17 points, followed by Lee Woojin with 16.

Iran will face France in the final match early Saturday, while South Korea meet the U.S. in the bronze medal match.