Iran too strong for Puerto Rico at 2023 FIVB Volleyball U19 Worlds

TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Puerto Rico in straight sets (25-18, 25-15, 25-12) on Thursday at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship.

Abolfazl Mahdian and Matin Hosseini led Iran with 12 points each and Puerto Rico's Gabriel Colon Ortiz Yann scored eight points.

Iran will play Colombia in Pool C on Saturday.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship is being held in San Juan, Argentina from Aug. 2 to 13.