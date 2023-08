TEHRAN – Iran overpowered Belgium in straight sets (25-20, 25-15, 25-12) early Thursday in the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship quarterfinals and will play South Korea in the semifinals.

Matin Hosseini scored 14 points for Iran.

The match is scheduled for early Friday.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship is being held in San Juan, Argentina from Aug. 2 to 13.