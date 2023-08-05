Iran sweep Colombia at 2023 FIVB Volleyball U19 Worlds

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Colombia in straight sets (25-13, 25-22, 25-16) at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on Saturday.

Morteza Narimani collected 17 points for Iran and Colombian Juan Felipe Velasco Valderruten scored 11 points.

It was Team Melli’s third successive win in the competition.

Iran will play Nigeria in Pool C on Sunday.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship is being held in San Juan, Argentina from Aug. 2 to 13.