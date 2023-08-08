Iran edge Serbia at 2023 FIVB Volleyball U19 Worlds

TEHRAN – Iran edged past Serbia 3-2 (11-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 15-12) at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship on Tuesday.

Taha Behboudnia and Mohammadreza Alejalil collected 14 points each for Iran, while Serbian Nikola Brboric scored 19 points.

Iran had previously defeated South Korea, Colombia, Puerto Rico and Nigeria in Pool C.

The young Persians will meet the winners of Bulgaria and Brazil in the quarterfinals.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship is being held in San Juan, Argentina from Aug. 2 to 13.