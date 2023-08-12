Two Iranians on 2023 FIVB U19 Worlds Dream Team

TEHRAN - Armin Ghelichniazi and Morteza Tabatabaei from Iran were honored on the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championship Dream Team.

Ghelichniazi and Tabatabaei were named as the Best Middle Blocker and Best Libero respectively.

The Iranian duo helped their team win silver medal in the 2023 FIVB U19 World Championship.

The outside hitter and captain of new youth world titleholders France, Mathis Henno, was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the competition in Argentina.

The 1.93m-tall rising French star claimed the tournament’s highest individual recognition and also led a line-up of seven outstanding players who were honored on the symbolic U19 World Championship Dream Team during a memorable awarding ceremony after the final in San Juan:

Best Setter: Amir Tizi-Oualou (France)

Best Opposite: Thomas Pujol (France)

Best Outside Hitters: Mathis Henno (France) and Lee Woojin (Korea)

Best Middle Blockers: Joris Seddik (France) and Armin Ghelichniazi (Iran)

Best Libero: Morteza Tabatabaei (Iran)