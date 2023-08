TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea in straight sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-23) on Wednesday at the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship.

Mohammadreza Alejalil scored 16 points for Iran while Lee Woojin earned 15 points for the Koreans.

Iran will meet Puerto Rico in Pool C on Thursday.

The 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship is being held in San Juan, Argentina from Aug. 2 to 13.