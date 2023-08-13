Iran’s exports to EAEU members exceed $514m in 4 months

TEHRAN - Iran’s export of non-oil products to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22) hit $514.9 million, according to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Based on the IRICA data, Iran exported 1.301 million tons of non-oil commodities to the EAEU member states in the mentioned four months, IRIB reported.

As reported, the Islamic Republic exported 442,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at over $133.1 million, to the Republic of Armenia in the mentioned four months.

Also, the country exported 678,000 tons of goods, valued at more than $302.7 million, to Russia in the first four months of the current year.

Iran's exports to Kyrgyzstan amounted to 16,000 tons valued at $17.673 million, while exports to Kazakhstan were 159,000 tons valued at $56.722 million.

In the said period, the Islamic Republic imported 31,000 tons of non-oil goods, valued at over $468 million from Belarus.

Iran also imported 3,150 tons of goods, valued at over $1 billion, from Russia in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year.

Iran and EAEU reached a preferential trade agreement in 2018 based on which about 862 commodity items are currently subject to preferential tariffs. The agreement came into effect on October 27, 2019.

The two sides are now working on a free trade agreement to further boost their economic exchanges.

Back in July, the minister in charge of trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) said that the EAEU’s cooperation with Iran is actively expanding in various fields, and trade between the two sides has doubled over the past four years.

Andrey Slepnev also said that trade between the union and the Islamic Republic of Iran rose 22 percent in 2022.

The important thing is that bilateral trade exchanges are balanced, that is, almost as much as the Eurasian Economic Union supplies goods to Iran, Iran also exports goods to the member countries of this union, the official noted.

Emphasizing that the EAEU attaches great value to Iranian goods, the minister in charge of trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission said: "Agricultural products now account for 75 percent of the trade exchanges of this union with Iran."

“Industrial goods have a special place in the framework of cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, and therefore, we are developing trade exchanges in the field of minerals, industries and chemicals”, he added.

Slepnev further expressed his hope that the trade exchanges of the parties will expand in the field of machinery.

EF/MA