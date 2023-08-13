Iran’s "Kan Pamenar" wins award at Russian festival 

TEHRAN – The Iranian film "Kan Pamenar" by Ashkan Darvishi has won the special award of the Patriki Film Festival, an online Russian festival, the organizers have announced.

The film depicts the story of children in the poor neighborhoods of Tehran. It also supports the oppressed girls of Afghanistan.

Siamak Safari, Babak Nouri, Alireza Ostadi, Neda Hosseini, Sirus Hemmati, Mehdi Tarokh, and Fariba Kosari are among the cast members.

Moreover, the Grand Prix of the festival went to “Seven Ridges” by Antonio Coello from Mexico, while “Pebbles” by P.S. Vinothraj from India won the best director award.

“Seven Ridges” presents a rich coming-of-age tale, contrasting the importance of tradition with the toxic temptations of modernity. In a desert by the sea, a grandmother and her granddaughter intertwine in estrangement over memory. The myth sheds controversy; time falls in dreams of sand, old songs and rock music.

“Pebbles”’ story revolves around an enraged and drunk husband Ganpathy who goes to get his wife back from her mother's home after yet another squabble they've had. Accompanying him on the journey is their little boy, Velu. “Pebbles” essentially captures their journey to her home and back. The arid landscape of Aritapatti and the scorching heat that beats down on it also play a major role in the story.

The best screenplay award went to “Burdock Field” by Kseniya Lagutina from Azerbaijan and “Wavelike” by Sergey Kalvarsky from Russia received the Special Jury Award for outstanding visuals.

The Patriki Film Festival is Russia’s first competitive international online film festival.

Photo: A scene from Iranian film "Kan Pamenar" by Ashkan Darvishi

