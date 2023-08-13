Campaign to collect books for deprived areas

TEHRAN – A charity campaign has been launched across Iran with the aim of collecting and donating books to the underprivileged areas of the western Lorestan province.

Until September 21, school and university students, along with other individuals interested in charitable activities, have the opportunity to contribute to the campaign named Rasta.

The campaign welcomes diverse collection of books covering scientific, educational, and general subjects.

After being collected, these books will be distributed in deprived areas of Lorestan province in early October.

Surveys indicate that students in underprivileged areas are facing a significant scarcity of educational books specifically tailored for university entrance exams, more so than in other subjects.

Consequently, it is anticipated that students who have recently completed the examination will actively engage in this campaign to a greater extent.

