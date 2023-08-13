Iranian maestro Rahbari to conduct Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra in China 

TEHRAN – Prominent Iranian composer and conductor Ali Rahbari will conduct Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra at the Shenzhen Belt & Road International Music Festival in China.

German cellist Niklas Eppinger will accompany the orchestra during the performance, which will be held on October 12, 2023.

A repertoire of works by Czech composer Antonin Leopold Dvorak and Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, will be performed at the concert.

Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra is a symphony orchestra based in and supported by the municipality of Shenzhen, China. It was established in 1982 and is led by General Manager Chen Chuansong. Since 1987, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra has annually toured China, having visited Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau several times. It seeks to remove cultural rift between countries around the world, directors of the festival say.

Rahbari is an Iranian composer and conductor, who has worked with more than 120 European orchestras, including the Berlin Philharmonic and the Mariinsky Opera, St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra and Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

He has also composed many pieces, including the symphonic poem “Zarathustra Spitama”, which was performed by the Mariinsky Orchestra at the Mariinsky Theatre in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

