Transportation of goods via roads up 12% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- Transportation of goods through the country’s roads rose 12 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, an official with Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) announced.

Mehrdad Hamdollahi said that more than 183 million tons of commodities were transported via the roads in the four-month period of this year.

