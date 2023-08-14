MAPNA investing €6.5b in power projects overseas

TEHRAN – As Iran’s largest contractor for steam, gas, and combined cycle and renewable power plants, MAPNA Group has expanded its overseas activities, investing €6.5 billion in various foreign countries, the company’s managing director said.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, Mohammad Oliya said the mentioned investment has been made in a variety of projects including power plants, renewable energy, transportation, and industries, Mehr News Agency reported.

According to the official, MAPNA's activities in neighboring countries are mainly focused on the construction and repairs of power plants, and the company has the most cooperation with Iraq in this regard.

The group has many energy-related projects underway in Iraq, among which constructing power plants and other electricity projects can be mentioned, the MAPNA head said, noting that so far, contracts for supplying 3,500 megawatts of electricity have been completed in Iraq.

“In addition to joint projects with neighboring countries, MAPNA is also participating in several projects and maintenance programs in Oman, Indonesia, and Pakistan,” Oliya said.

“We have also had plans to supply electricity in Syria, and in the turbine sector, we have exported 35 large turbines so far,” he added.

Back in August 2022, the Iranian Energy Ministry's Spokesman for the electricity sector Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said the country is highly advanced in manufacturing power plants and is ready to export the knowledge for constructing such power plants to regional countries.

“Iran has high capabilities in constructing power plants, which is a great privilege,” Rajabi Mashhadi said.

He noted that Iranian-made power plants are of different types and with different cycles, with high performance and low consumption.

The electricity industry spokesman further reiterated that MAPNA Group is one of the major constructors of such power plants in Iran, which has thus far established a large number of such power plants both in Iran and abroad.

Rajabi Mashhadi said that this high expertise could be used in many of Iran’s neighboring countries.

