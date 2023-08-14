TEDPIX gains 9,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN - TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 9,128 points to 1.997 million on Monday.

As reported, over 5.385 billion securities worth 36.79 trillion rials (about $75 million) were traded at the TSE.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

A stock market analyst has said the market is expected to follow an upward trend in the summer and will continue to improve by the end of the season.

“There does not seem to be any new news in the field of foreign policy that can have a negative impact on the market, but what should be considered is the volume and value of transactions, which are now affected by the country’s economic conditions,” Ali Jebel-Ameli said.

According to Jebel-Ameli, considering the current market conditions, if there are no new systematic risks and the government also applies restrictions such as transaction tax and capital gains tax in parallel markets, the capital market will be considered a better place for investment and consequently, people will return to the market.

