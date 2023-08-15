Iranian artists condemn terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh shrine

TEHRAN – The artists, managers and activists of the country's theater and cinema denounced the recent terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.

In a statement issued on Monday, Iran's theater community strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine and extended condolences to the families of the attack’s martyrs.

In a separate message, Iranian Organization of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs also strongly condemned the Sunday attack on the holy site, which was the second of its kind in the last 10 months.

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili also in a Monday message expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine.

On Sunday, a terrorist went on a shooting spree at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

Chief Justice of Fars Province Kazem Mousavi said on Monday that 10 suspects linked to the incident had been arrested, adding that they are all of foreign origin.

He added that the main terrorist, who started shooting at people at the shrine and was immediately arrested, has been handed over to investigators for further interrogation.

During the tragic incident that took place on October 26, 2022, an armed individual forcibly entered the shrine, violently targeting innocent visitors. This act resulted in the loss of 13 lives, including those of children, while leaving another 30 individuals wounded.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

