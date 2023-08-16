Iran U20 freestyle team crowned world champions

TEHRAN – Iran freestyle team claimed the title in the 2023 U20 World Wrestling Championships for the third time in a row.

The Iranian freestylers won four gold medals, two silvers and one bronze in the competition held in Amman, Jordan.

Reza Shakeri won Iran’s first gold medal after defeating Jesse Mendez from the U.S. 5-2 in the final bout of 65kg.

Abolfazl Babaloo overcame Ivan Prymache of Ukraine 5-0 in the final match of the 97kg.

Mohammadmobin Azimi beat Kazakhstan’s Rizabek Aitmukhan 5-4 in the 92kg final bout.

Amirreza Masoumi won Iran’s fourth gold by defeating Said Akhmatov from Russia 11-0 in the final bout of 125kg.

Ali Rezaei of Iran lost to Meyer Shapiro from the U.S. 11-6 in the final bout of 70kg and his countryman Hossein Mohammad Aghaei was defeated against American wrestler Mitchell Mesenbrink 15-5 in the 74kg final.

Ali Mahmoud Khorramdel also won a bronze medal in 61kg.

Iran won the team title with 165 points, followed by the U.S. and India with 152 and 102 points, respectively.

Reporting by Masoud Hossein