China building up military to confront U.S.: top general

TEHRAN – A top Iranian general has said that China is seeking to boost its military with the aim of confronting the United States.

General Mohammad Bagheri, who is the chief of joint staff of Iran’s armed forces, said Russia and China are standing up to the West.

Underlining that the Arrogant powers seek to maintain a unipolar word order, General Bagheri said, “American power is declining. Today, Russia is standing against the expansionism of the North Atlantic Treaty, and China is also seeking to strengthen its military power to confront the United States.”

He added, “All this shows the decline of American power. Also, international unions such as the Shanghai [Cooperation Organization] and BRICS have shown their power in the world.”

General Bagheri made the remarks in a speech before a group of senior IRGC commanders in Tehran, according to Tasnim.

The remarks come amid growing military cooperation between Iran and China. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu has recently expressed China’s readiness for beefing up military cooperation with Iran as member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Speaking at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS), Shangfu pointed out that China is ready to increase security and defense cooperation with Iran and Belarus within the framework of the SCO, Fars News reported.

"We will continue to strengthen the mechanism of security cooperation within the SCO, actively deepen defense collaboration with the organization's newest member Iran, as well as Belarus, which will soon become a SCO member," he said, according to TASS.

Shangfu added, “Beijing is ready to hold joint military drills and exercises with all countries, as well as find a wider space to hold drills and strengthen international cooperation in the field of arms control and non-proliferation.”

In another part of his speech, Shangfu stated that the cooperation between Russia and China in the military field is not against any third country.

“Sino-Russian relations are entering a new era of continuous development with all-round participation and strategic cooperation. The relationship between China and Russia in the military field is an example of unity and confrontation with hostilities,” the Chinese defense minister said.

