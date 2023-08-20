Iran B finish eighth at 2023 William Jones Cup

TEHRAN – Iran B basketball team beat China Taipei’s Republic of China White 91-86 in the 2023 William Jones Cup on Sunday.

Iran’s Ehsan Dalirzahan scored 24 points.

American side University of California-Irvine won the title with eight wins out of eight matches.

Japan U22 came in the last place.

Iran B defeated Qatar 63–69 and the UAE 96-75 but lost to Korean team Anyang KGC 84-72, China Taipei’s Republic of China Blue 80-63, Philippines’ Rain or Shine Elasto Painters 98-90, Japan U-22 73-72, UC Irvine Anteaters 80-48 and China Taipei’s Republic of China White 91-86.

Following a three-year break due to COVID-19 pandemic, the R. William Jones Cup, an international basketball tournament hosted by the Chinese Taipei Basketball Association since 1977, took place at Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium in Taipei City from Aug. 5 to 20 for the women and the men.