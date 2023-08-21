Leader expresses gratitude to Iranian young wrestlers   

TEHRAN- In a message on Monday the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday praised Iranian U-20 and U-17 Greco-Roman and Freestyle wrestling teams for their championship in Jordan.

The message by the Leader, released by Khamenei.ir, is as follows:

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

The dear youth of the national Greco-Roman wrestling team have cheered the Iranian nation with their victory.

My dear (wrestlers)!

I would like to thank you, the U17 and U20 freestyle and Greco-Roman national teams, for your victories in the past two weeks.

President Ebrahim Raisi also felicitated Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestlers’ championship.

In his message, President Raisi labeled the Iranian team’s victory “a historical record,” which created a lasting memory for the country’s sports-loving people.

He congratulated the great nation of Iran on this valuable success and expressed appreciation to all wrestlers, members, and coaches of the national youth wrestling team.