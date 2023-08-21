Ukraine Fights Back, with Israel Though

Ever since the war broke out in Ukraine, a significant pressure in international level has put Israel on the corner to provide Ukraine with weaponries more strategic than medical kits to treat the wounded.

At the top of the list of Ukraine’s expected equipment from Israel, one name has been shining forever: the Irone Dome. But Israel has refrained from transferring its air defense systems to the Ukraine, arguing that the chance of Iran obtaining access to these batteries are way too high and Israeli authorities are unwilling to handover to Iran the very mechanism which they deem their instrument to hold an upper position in a possible future war, at least in terms of defending the lands they have occupied.

On the other side, the advocates of Ukraine have never ceased to push Israel to change its mind. To do so, part of the pressure has been of diplomatic nature.

In the most recent instance, the ambassador of Ukraine to Israel has started a conflict with the Israeli minister of internal affairs in social media.

The ambassador claimed today that the Minister refrains from visiting him. “I have been trying for six months, but no luck”, the ambassador said on Monday. The claim triggered the reaction of the minister’s office. Responding to Ukraine’s ambassador’s tweet, the minister’s office sarcastically announced that “the minister does not arrange his visits through the media. The cooperation between the countries is solid and will remain so”. In response to the announcement, Ukraine’s ambassador accused the Israeli minister of “looking at Ukrainian refugees as illegal workers”! The ambassador criticized Israel’s behavior in terms of treating Ukrainian refugees, said “Ukrainians come to Israel seeking refuge. Israel deports them, takes their passports and they have to sleep on the ground. There are women and children among them. This is unacceptable”.

Land Mine Explodes on the Border with Jordan

As the result of the activities of the engineering unit of the Israeli army on the border with Jordan, an Israeli Occupation Force soldier was injured, taken to the hospital. No further information was provided by the army.

Toughest Year Ever

“The year 2023 has turned into the toughest year since the second Intifada so far”, an Israeli military commentator said today. So far, 34 occupiers have been killed, while the total number for the entire 2022 did not exceed 32. The analyst referred to the statistics to support his claim, mentioned the staggering number of 200 red alarms per day during the past eight months. “This is while Israel’s army has dedicated most of its power to the West Bank since 2005 and started the Jenin’s operation”, he continued. There are increasing wake up calls by many Israeli and non-Israeli analysts, warning about the closing window of opportunity to avoid a third Intifada, all of which are being ignored by the regime.

