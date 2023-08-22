Iranian artist honored at King Film Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian artist Ramin Hosseinpour won the award for the best documentary script for his video art ‘Sculpture’ at the King Film Awards, which came to an end in London on Friday.

Hosseinpour’s “Sculpture” is about the life story of Persian poet and mystic Molana Jalal ad-Din Rumi and Shams-i Tabrizi.

Rumi undertook one or two journeys to Syria, during one of which he met the dervish Shams. However, he was deeply influenced by Shams during their second visit to Konya on November 30, 1244.

For months, the two men constantly interacted, and as a result, Rumi neglected his disciples and family, who could not tolerate the close relationship.

One night in 1247, Shams disappeared forever. This experience turned Rumi into a poet. The Divan of Shams (The collected Poetry of Shams) is a true translation of his experiences into poetry.

Hosseinpour’s video art has been previously won awards at various international festivals including 2022 Vancouver Independent Film Festival Award, 2022 Rome Music Video Award, One-Reeler Short Film Competition, International Music Video Underground, Munich Music Video Awards, Boden International Film Festival, High Tatras Film & Video Festival, Art Blocks International Film Festival, Europe Music Video Awards, Vegas Movie Awards, Accolade Competition, Europe Film Festival U.K. (EFFUK), Stockholm Gold Awards International Film Festival, Prague International Film Festival, International Izmir Short Film Festival, International Music Video Awards and Zagreb Film Festival.



Hosseinpour is the music video director, producer, composer, arranger, and electric guitar player.

Earlier, he was chosen as the Best Male Vocalist at the LA Music Video Awards 2022 for his video art of ‘Sculpture’.

The King Film Awards is a festival of creativity created to promote almost any category of films that will help the film industry find new talents and uncover even more cinema specialists.

SAB/

