Kamran Ghasempour to miss 2023 Worlds in Belgrade

TEHRAN – Kamran Ghasempour will miss the 2023 World Wrestling Championships due to foot injury.

The 92kg freestyler has sustained a groin injury during the training and will not be fit for the world championships.

Amirasli Azarpira will likely replace Ghasempour in the event.

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships, which serve as qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games, will be held from Sept. 16 to 24 in Belgrade, Serbia.